Ten Commandments monument at Arkansas Capitol destroyed; suspect in custody

The Ten Commandment monument located on State Capitol grounds has been destroyed less than 24 hours after being installed. (Photo: KATV)

Police have arrested a man for destroying the Ten Commandments monument at the Arkansas State Capitol early Wednesday morning.



Authorities say Michael Tate Reed, 32, of Van Buren, has been arrested and charged with defacing objects of public interest, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.

A Capitol Police officer stated that at approximately 4:45 a.m., he saw Reed drive his 2016 black Dodge Dart onto the Capitol grounds and ram the monument.



Reed was immediately placed under arrest and was taken to a local hospital, where he was cleared medically. He was booked into the Pulaski County jail on no bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday morning in Pulaski County District Court.

Reed reportedly posted a video early Wednesday morning on his Facebook page showing the incident. In the Facebook Live video, the camera is looking out a car windshield toward the Capitol, with the monument in the foreground. You hear a man's voice - purportedly belonging to Michael Reed - say, "Oh my goodness! Freedom!" and then the vehicle accelerates and crashes into the monument.



The Ten Commandments monument was destroyed less than 24 hours after it was installed.



Workers installed a perimeter around the monument in order to continue the investigation.



The total cost of the monument was around $26,000 dollars in private donations.



The monument had been the center of controversy for two years after lawmakers approved a measure to place it on state grounds.

According to KTUL News in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this is not the first time Reed has destroyed a monument. In 2014, Reed was arrested for allegedly destroying the Ten Commandments monument on the Oklahoma State Capitol grounds.



