77
Man drives down Arkansas interstate with casket on roof, leads police on chase

by KATV

Man drives down Arkansas interstate with casket on roof, leads police on chase.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) - There were likely a few drivers doing double takes on I-30 in Little Rock Wednesday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., police noticed a black Hummer with a casket attached to its roof. It was parked on the side of the interstate, near Scott Hamilton Drive.

According to the Highway Department, patrol officers pulled over to make sure everything was OK. Then the driver fled, leading police on a chase. He was eventually caught, arrested, and charged with reckless driving, fleeing a vehicle and fictitious tags.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Kevin Cholousky. He was booked into the Pulaski County Jail.

At this point, police do not know what Cholousky was doing with a casket - or if anyone was inside it.

