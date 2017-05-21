Astros' Ashur Tolliver, Sylvan Hills alum, has longest Major League outing vs. Indians

Ashur Tolliver, who was recalled by Houston from Triple-A Fresno on Saturday when former Razorback Dallas Keuchel went on the DL, made his debut with the Astros on Sunday. He allowed two hits and one run with five strikeouts in four innings before being optioned back to Fresno after the game.

It was the longest outing of his short Major League career and his first with the Astros.

"I'm glad I could eat some innings, and some of our key back inning guys didn't have to go in there," he said.

He appeared in five games for the Baltimore Orioles last season.

Tolliver is a Sylvan Hills alum.