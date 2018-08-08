England officer terminated after investigation of viral video was also fired last year

An Arkansas police officer has been fired after a video of him speaking to young black men went viral. (Photo: Demarcus Bunch)

A young man from Lonoke County called for the firing of a city police officer two weeks after sharing a video he recorded with England's police chief.



Officer Michael Moore with the England Police Department was fired Wednesday night, and it wasn't the first time he's been dismissed from a law enforcement agency.

Moore was fired in May of last year by Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley, who cited the negative attitude of the 59-year-old who had served as a deputy for 10 months.

The following is a small segment of the video that shows Officer Moore addressing a group of young black men in England last month. He is answering their question: "Why have you been following us?"

"You know why? You don't belong in my city."

"We from here."

"But you understand, I know who my people are, right? Who belongs here and who doesn't?"

Demarcus Bunch recorded the video. He was shocked then and remains shocked now.

"When he said like, 'You don't belong in my city,'” recalls Bunch. “'You're not from here.' Like, come on, man. England is 3,000 people. Everybody knows everybody."

Bunch and some friends traveled back to his hometown of England to record a music video on July 21. Instead, he recorded Officer Moore.



"If he is not terminated, then the world will know something is wrong,” Bunch said hours before Moore's firing. “There is no reason that he shouldn't be terminated."

"We've got gang wars going on and all kinds of stuff,” Officer Moore says in the recording. “And I come from the big city."

According to a Training History Report obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, Officer Moore started his law enforcement career in Greenville, South Carolina - population approximately 67,000.

Moore also worked 10 months with the Simpsonville Police Department before moving to Arkansas in 2016.

Since then, he has been fired by the Lonoke County Sheriff's Department and was the subject of an internal investigation with the England Police Department.

At the age of 44, Moore was named rookie of the year by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. He was a lieutenant supervising 20 community service officers before he left.

We still don't know what prompted his move to Arkansas.

Six hours after KATV's interview with Bunch, England Police Chief Danna Powell issued a one-sentence press release announcing the decision had been made to terminate Moore.

Air date: August 8th, 2018

