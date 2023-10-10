"Freaking loud:" Mountain Pine residents decry noise pollution from new cryptomining facility

A small town in Garland County is now home to a new crypto-mining facility, and some locals aren't happy about it.



Mountain Pine residents are expressing their frustration with the constant, loud noise generated by the facility, which some say can be heard from as far as four or five miles away.

"It's just freaking loud. High-pitched fans, that's what you hear," said Gary Muston, who lives across the road from the facility.



The crypto mine, located immediately next to downtown Mountain Pine and its residential areas, just got up and running a few months ago.

"It's just annoying, we're worrying about property values going down because of it," Muston said.

The company behind the cryptomine is GMI Computing. Some local residents told Channel 7 that they and others felt deceived about what the crypto mine would do for Mountain Pine, saying that they were told it would bring jobs and boost the local economy—however, only one of about five employees at the facility is a local.

Some locals also said that GMI Computing misled the town when proposing the facility, calling it a data center instead of a crypto mine.

"Everybody on the city council believed that it was going to be like a data processing center and that it was going to affect the people. And they were told how it was going to benefit the city," said Brenda Long, who lives within a mile of the crypto mine.

Other locals say the noise isn't an issue.



"It's nothing in comparison to what the lumber mill used to make. It's really a non-issue for folks who've lived here from the time the lumber mill was here," said Bill Brown, who has lived in Mountain Pine since the 1980s.



For the most vulnerable in the community, however, it's anything but a non-issue. Milagros Rosa Middleton says her veteran husband, a former medic who suffers from PTSD, is tormented by the cryptomine's noise.

"When he deployed he had a lot of injuries he had to go pick up on flight lines. One of the issues that he's having with his PTSD is this noise really aggravates him, and it's not something he can get away from," Middleton said.



In response to growing complaints from locals, Mountain Pine City Hall has issued a noise ordinance and ordered GMI Computing to soundproof the crypto mine.

"Nobody's told us anything. Nobody's told the mayor anything about doing anything about it, but we were promised it would be soundproofed. That's all we're asking," Long said.

Mountain Pine City Hall has given GMI Computing until the end of the year to install sound barriers around the cryptomine, but until then, locals will have to endure the loud drone of the facility.